HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus will be held Tueday in Kalihi.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii will be conducting tests in the parking lot of the Kalihi Union Church.

This will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to enter from King Street.

More testing will be held on Friday at Ewa Beach Community Park.

Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be conducting tests from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.