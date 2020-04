HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be more drive thru testing Friday for the coronavirus in Ewa Beach.

Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be conducting the event at the Ewa Mahiko District Park on Renton Road.

It will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’ll be first screened for symptoms and will need to provide personal information if you’re cleared to be tested.