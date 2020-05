HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-thru will be held on Friday at Ewa Beach Community Park.

Kalihi Kai Urgent care will be conducting tests from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants don’t have to have insurance, but if you do, bring your card.

Another drive thru testing event will be held on Tuesday, May 12, at Kalihi Union Church.