Drive-through testing for COVID-19 to take place in Wailuku, March 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will take place on Monday, March 30, at War Memorial Gym parking lot.

This is located at 700 Halia Nakoa Street in Wailuku.

Persons with respiratory symptoms and a history of contact with other ill persons must call to make an appointment. Callers will be screened to see if they are eligible for testing and will be given further instructions.

To make an appointment, call (808) 270-7228. Calls will be answered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

If the phone line is busy or there’s no answer, do not leave a voicemail. Call alternate phone numbers:

(808) 500-8118

(808) 500-8117

(808) 500-8120

A total of 162 samples were taken over the course of two days at the drive-through testing site, earlier this week.

Monday’s drive-through testing, which will have 100 test kits, is a collaboration between the Hawaii Department of Health Maui District Health Office, the County of Maui, Kaiser Clinics, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Clinical Labs of Hawaii.

According to the County of Maui, the public is advised that most people who have the virus can recover at home without medical intervention. However, carriers of any virus, including influenza, should avoid all contact with others until symptoms subside in order to avoid spreading the disease.

Due to the limited number of test kits, future drive-through testing periods will be announced when they are available.

For more information about COVID-19 virus prevention, call 2-1-1.