Drive-thru testing at Waimea District Park

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

There will be more free drive-thru testing for the coronavirus at Waimea District Park Friday.

This will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This clinic will also have antibody testing, which determines if you’ve had the coronavirus before and have developed an immunity.

You can only get this test if you’ve previously tested positive, had close contact with someone who was infected, or if you have a high risk of exposure — like a first responder or healthcare worker.

Depending on your insurance plan, this test could also require a $43 dollar fee.

