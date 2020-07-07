Drive-thru testing at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on July 11

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a press release, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center announced drive-thru testing on Saturday, July 11 at the main center in Waianae from 8:00am–12:00 noon.

The address of the main center is 86-260 Farrington Highway, Waianae, Hawaii, 96792.

To pre-register, call 697-3170.