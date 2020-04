HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents have another chance to get tested for the coronavirus.

The Kalihi Kai Urgent Care is holding a drive-thru testing at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach on Friday, April 17th.

This is on the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kahiuka Street.

Testing will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is free.