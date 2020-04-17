Drive-thru testing at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach to take place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place at the Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach on Friday, April 17.

This is located on the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Kahiuka Street. Testing will begin at 8 a.m. and will run till 2 p.m.



Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations.

To view the guidelines, head here.



For more information on this testing, please call Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at (808) 841-2273.