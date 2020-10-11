Drive-thru flu shot clinic held at Foodland Farms at Ka Makana Alii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was a drive-thru flu shot clinic held on Saturday, Oct 10 at Foodland Farms at Ka Makana Alii.

People drove up to the pharmacy pop-up tent to get their shot from a licensed pharmacist.

They stayed in their cars to get the shot.

