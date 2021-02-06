Drive-Thru Festival of Hope helps families in Chinatown on Oahu impacted by coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Festival of Hope is a drive-thru event that is in Chinatown on Oahu from 11 a.m. – 2 pm.

Registration is required for this event. All available slots for this event have been filled.

About 200 families in the Chinatown community are expected to attend a safe-distance event to get resources, services, and chef-prepared meals for those impacted by COVID-19.

Festival of Hope Chinatown, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021

Child and Family Service (CFS) partners with American Savings Bank, Hawaii Women’s Legal Foundation, Locations Foundation, and various local partners to coordinate this event to help those in need.