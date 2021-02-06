Drive-Thru Festival of Hope helps families in Chinatown on Oahu impacted by coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Festival of Hope is a drive-thru event that is in Chinatown on Oahu from 11 a.m. – 2 pm.
Registration is required for this event. All available slots for this event have been filled.
About 200 families in the Chinatown community are expected to attend a safe-distance event to get resources, services, and chef-prepared meals for those impacted by COVID-19.
Child and Family Service (CFS) partners with American Savings Bank, Hawaii Women’s Legal Foundation, Locations Foundation, and various local partners to coordinate this event to help those in need.