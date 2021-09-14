Drive-thru COVID testing at Blaisdell remains busy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is another busy day at the city’s drive-thru COVID testing site at the Blaisdell.

Both the rapid antigen test and PCR swab are being offered.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The city says they’re both accepted under the Safe Access Oahu Program with a negative test result.

Tests are done outside of the arena in the parking area.

You’re reminded to enter only on Kapiolani Boulevard at the back of the arena, and exit at Ward Avenue.

Do not try to enter at the parking lot kiosks on King Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

Appointments are required.