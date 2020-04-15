Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be made available at multiple locations this coming week

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is pleased to announce that Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi will conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing at multiple locations around Oʻahu this coming week. Testing will be conducted on the following dates:

· Saturday, April 18 at the Polynesian Cultural Center, Lāʻie

· Sunday, April 19 at Kakaʻako Waterfront Park

· Monday, April 20 at Koko Head District Park

· Wednesday, April 22 at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, Wahiawā

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each day. For each location, follow the posted signs to the test area. Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi’s Dr. Scott Miscovich will again be leading the effort. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Testing will be available to those without insurance as well.

This testing which extends the testing at Waiʻanae Harbor and Waipiʻo Peninsula Soccer Complex last week is an effort to reach parts of Oʻahu that have not had focused testing, and go to communities around the island to help determine the extent of the COVID-19 spread.

“I think this expanded testing in multiple communities across the island will make a tremendous difference in helping to determine the reach of this virus and ultimately flattening the curve,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Finding potential clusters is important so we can inform the public where these clusters are so individuals can be more cautious in their communities. Also, this expanded testing will help with decisions on how to eventually modify the Stay-at-Home Order so that Oʻahu’s residents can begin returning to a more open way of going about our lives again.”

For more information on this testing, please call Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.