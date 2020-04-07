Drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for Tuesday on Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announces that drive-thu testing for COVID-19 will be held Tuesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Molokai.

All traffic must enter Ailoa Street via Kamehameha V Highway between Kaunakakai Baptist Church and Kaunakakai School.

The testing is a joint effort with Dr. Scott Miscovich and the County of Maui.

About 500 test kits will be provided for the drive-thru testing.

“I want to deeply thank all of the volunteers and Dr. Miscovich for stepping up to provide these test kits for our Molokai community,” Mayor Victorino said. “We appreciate their quick response to the needs of our Molokai residents as we face this pandemic together.”

For questions and information, please call Mayor Michael Victorino’s Molokai Liaison Stacy Crivello at (808) 868-6750.