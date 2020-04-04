Drive thru COVID-19 testing on Oahu this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This weekend the city hosts drive thru COVID-19 testing on Oahu.

Those eligible for testing should be experiencing upper respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you are not experiencing these symptoms, Premier Medical Group Hawaii asks that you not come so that those experiencing symptoms can be seen expeditiously.

If you are experiencing symptoms, the testing is done on both days at both locations from 8 a.m. To 2 p.m.

On Saturday, April 4, the testing site will be at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, 93-061 Waipio Point Access Road, Waipahu, off Farrington Highway. Drivers can follow the signs posted on Waipio Point Access Road to the Soccer Complex where you will be directed to the initial screening site.

Testing on Sunday, April 5 will occur at Kakaʻako Waterfront Park near Ala Moana Boulevard, with initial screening beginning at the corner of Ilalo and Cooke Streets. Drivers should access the screening station via Ilalo Street at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii’s Dr. Scott Miscovich will again be leading the effort at both of these locations.

All who attend each location will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.

Results of the testing will be used to identify COVID-19 “Hot Spots” to help in their containment.

For more information on this testing, please call Premier Medical Group Hawaii at (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.