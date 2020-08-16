Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Keopuolani Regional Park on Aug. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A drive-through coronavirus testing will be held on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park, according to the Maui County mayor.
Keopuolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning and open at 3:00 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.
Minit Medical will administer the drive-through, with PCR diagnostic testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.
People who get tested are asked to bring:
- Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / maskCriteria for Molecular testing:
Symptomatic
- Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
Asymptomatic (with possible exposure)
- Recent travel to Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
- Required for travel (costs might be incurred)
For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.
