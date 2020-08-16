Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Keopuolani Regional Park on Aug. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A drive-through coronavirus testing will be held on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park, according to the Maui County mayor.

Keopuolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning and open at 3:00 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

Minit Medical will administer the drive-through, with PCR diagnostic testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / maskCriteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic

Fever/chills

Body aches

Short of breath

Difficulty breathing

Cough

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Headache

Nausea

Runny nose

Asymptomatic (with possible exposure)

Recent travel to Mainland/International

Positive/possible exposure contact

First responders/essential workers

Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing

Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

