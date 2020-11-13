Drive-through COVID-19 testing available on Maui

HAIKU, Hawaii — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at the Paia Community Center on Monday, Nov. 16.

The testing event will be held between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants are not required to have insurance in order to get tested, but must pre-register here.

“This effort to test as many of our residents as possible helps reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I urge everyone, especially those in the Paia-Haiku area to get tested.”

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call 667-6161 for help or more information.