Drive-through testing for COVID-19 to take place on Molokai

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Molokai on Sept. 8.
The testing site will be located at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center and it will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Diagnostic PCR testing will be available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can also do same-day registration, officials say.
Testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic.
People who get tested are asked to bring:
- Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / mask Criteria for Molecular testing:
- Symptomatic:
- Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
- Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
- Recent travel to Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
- Required for travel (costs might be incurred) For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.
