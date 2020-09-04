Drive-through testing for COVID-19 to take place on Molokai

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Molokai on Sept. 8.

The testing site will be located at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center and it will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Diagnostic PCR testing will be available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can also do same-day registration, officials say.

Testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

  • Insurance card
  • Identification
  • Facial covering / mask Criteria for Molecular testing:
  • Symptomatic:
    • Fever/chills
    • Body aches
    • Short of breath
    • Difficulty breathing
    • Cough
    • Loss of taste or smell
    • Diarrhea
    • Sore throat
    • Headache
    • Nausea
    • Runny nose 
  • Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
    • Recent travel to Mainland/International
    • Positive/possible exposure contact
    • First responders/essential workers
    • Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
    • Required for travel (costs might be incurred) For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

