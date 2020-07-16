Drive-through testing for COVID-19 to take place at Geiger Park, Wahiawa District Park

HONOLULU KHON2) – There will be two drive-through locations for COVID-19 testing on Oahu, the city announced.

Testing will happen at Geiger Park in Ewa Beach on Saturday, July 18, and at Wahiawa District Park in central Oahu on Sunday, July 19.

Testing is in response to recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the areas.

Testing will be conducted by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care and will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations.

Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. Testing for regular PCR (nose swab) will be conducted as it has been done previously. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations.

To view the guidelines, head here.

The public is reminded that parking lots at both locations will be closed to the public until 3 p.m. to allow for the breakdown of testing tents and clearing of cones and barriers.



For more information on this testing, call Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at (808) 841-2273.

Latest Stories on KHON2