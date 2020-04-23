Drive-through testing for COVID-19 in South Maui on April 23

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteered at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand has set itself an ambitious goal of not just containing the coronavirus, but eliminating it altogether. Experts believe the country could pull it off, thanks to its geography and decisive early actions by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has put the country into a strict lockdown. But whatever happens, the country will continue feeling the effects of the pandemic, which has hobbled its vital tourism industry. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will take place in South Maui on April 23 at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium parking lot.

To reduce wait times and on-site registration, individuals are asked to pre-register for testing at www.minitmed.com.

Testing will be open to first responders and healthcare workers only from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. First responders and healthcare workers should present their work IDs for screening.

Testing for the general public will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost for individuals.

The testing is provided through a partnership with the County of Maui and Minit Medical.

“We want to mahalo Minit Medical and all the doctors and nurses providing this testing for our South Maui community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Testing is hugely valuable in our fight against COVID-19.”

The South Maui Gym can be accessed from Liloa St. Residents who are not attending the testing are asked to avoid the areas of Liloa St. and Lipoa St. during this time, as traffic may be impacted.

All participants are asked to: