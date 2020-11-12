Drive-through flu shot event to be held on Nov. 15

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente will be holding a drive-through flu shot event on Sunday, Nov. 15.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Interested participants can get their flu shot at Kaiser’s Honolulu Medical Office on 1010 Pensacola Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Flu shots will be available to all Kaiser Permanente members over the age of 6 months at no charge.

The clinic says no appointments will be necessary.

For more information, visit their website.