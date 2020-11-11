Drive through flu shot event available in Hilo

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
flu shot doctor generic_139537

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — As the coronavirus pandemic presses on, health officials are urging the public to get their flu shot this year. To help, My Health Solutions is hosting a public drive through flu shot event in Hilo on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The “Drive Through to Beat the Flu” event will be held on Veteran’s Day at Aunty Sally’s Parking Lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The entrance will be on Piilani St.

In order to receive a flu shot, participants must have the following:

  • Completed flu shot questionnaire and consent form, which can be found here.
  • Photocopies of your State issued ID.
  • Medical insurance card(s) if you are 18-years-old or older and have medical insurance.

For uninsured participants, event organizers are requiring the following:

My Health Services says they will also require all attendees to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories