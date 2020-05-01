Drive-through COVID-19 testing to take place at Honokaa Sports Complex on Friday

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Premier Medical Group will be offering a COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing clinic on Friday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This will be at the Honokaa Sports Complex lower entrance. Access is through the Akia Street entrance.

This free clinic is open to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested.

Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, please call Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.