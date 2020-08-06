Drive-through COVID-19 testing to take place at Geiger Community Park, Kakaako Waterfront Park

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The city will support more COVID-19 testing at two locations on Oahu, due to the recent spike in reported cases.

The two locations will be at the Geiger Community Park in Ewa and at the Kakaako Waterfront Park. It

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered at both locations. Walkups will be accommodated but will be seen in turn, according to the city.

Testing at Geiger Community Park in Ewa will occur on Saturday, August 8, by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care and will be from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

As for testing at the Kakaako Waterfront Park, it will take place on Sunday, August 9. It will be conducted by Premier Medical Group Hawaii and will be from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Testing will be done by nose swab. It will also be offered without charge for those without insurance.

All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them.



For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call (808) 841-2273. For information on the testing with Premier Medical Group Hawaii, call (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.

