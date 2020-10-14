Drive-through COVID-19 testing on Hawaii Island

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 will be offered to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Ocean View at Kahuku Park.
The testing will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Be sure to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
