Drive-through COVID-19 testing on Friday in Pukalani

PUKALANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

“We thank Minit Medical Urgent Care for partnering with the County of Maui to provide this drive-through testing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “By testing as many of our residents as possible, we are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community with early detection of any positive cases. We strongly encourage our residents to get tested.”

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Results will be reported to participants on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

All participants must pre-register by clicking here.

