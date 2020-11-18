Drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Hana on Nov. 18

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at Hana Ball Park on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The testing event will be held between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are not required to have insurance in order to get tested, but must pre-register here.

“We urge residents to get tested for COVID-19 as a way to protect our community and limit the spread of the virus through early detection,” Mayor Victorino said.

The tests cannot be used to satisfy the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call 667-6161 for help or more information.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories