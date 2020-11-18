Drive-through COVID-19 testing available in Hana on Nov. 18

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at Hana Ball Park on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The testing event will be held between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are not required to have insurance in order to get tested, but must pre-register here.

“We urge residents to get tested for COVID-19 as a way to protect our community and limit the spread of the virus through early detection,” Mayor Victorino said.

The tests cannot be used to satisfy the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call 667-6161 for help or more information.