Drive-Through COVID-19 testing at Lahaina Aquatic Center

LAHIANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lahaina Aquatic Center.

The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed all day Friday due to the drive-through testing event. The Lahaina Recreation Center will be closed Friday morning and open at 2 p.m.

Minit Medical will be administering the drive-through, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

“We want to mahalo, again, Minit Medical for partnering with us and quickly mobilizing drive-through testing for our West Maui community,” Mayor Victorino said. “We know there are concerns in our community regarding recent cases and events, so please get tested if you are sick or may have been exposed. We also encourage anyone who would like to get tested to call their doctor or visit their local medical care provider.

“We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

“We are pleased to partner with the County to help provide this drive-through testing event in West Maui,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical. “Keep in mind, though, that you don’t need to wait for a drive-through to get tested. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call your doctor and get tested.”

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

