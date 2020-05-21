Drive-through COVID-19 antibody blood testing, diagnostic nasal swab testing to take place in Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive-through COVID-19 antibody blood testing and diagnostic nasal swab testing will take place Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, in Maui County.

Testing will be open to the general public from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, May 21, at South Maui Community Park Gymnasium

Friday, May 22, at Keopuolani Regional Park Access to Keopuolani Park will ONLY be allowed through a right turn off Wahinepio Avenue. Left turns coming from the Kaahumanu Avenue direction will NOT be permitted. NOTE : Both parks will be closed to the public from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Two types of testing will be available: Antibody Blood testing (*NOT covered by insurance*) Diagnostic Nasal Swab testing (covered by most insurances) NOTE: The cost for antibody blood testing is about $45.



Premier Medical Group is providing the testing. Participants will be screened on-site in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“Antibody blood testing is a key addition to Maui County’s continued fight against COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said. “Remember, if you’re unable to attend this week’s drive-through events, there are many local clinics that provide antibody and diagnostic testing.”

All participants are asked to:

Remain in their vehicles

Bring a valid ID

Be prepared to fill out informational sheets

Bring an insurance card, if possible

THE LATEST ON KHON2