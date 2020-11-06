Drive-through coronavirus testing to be held in Waianae this weekend

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Looking to get tested for COVID-19? The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is offering drive-through coronavirus testing in response to the recent rise in cases reported on Oahu.

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center says they hope the testing efforts will help to track exposure in the Waianae community, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Drive-through testing will be available on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. But according to the Health Center, those who are not able to make it on Saturday can still get tested at the facility’s drive-through testing site between Monday and Friday.

“The Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing continues to be an invaluable service for our patients, ‘ohana and community on the Waianae Coast” said Dr. Stephen Bradley, Chief Medical Officer for the Health Center. “With possible exposures over this past Halloween weekend, and with the upcoming holidays, the Health Center wants to educate the community on the need to continue to adhere to COVID safety guidelines and to continue providing Drive-Thru COVID testing for anyone worried about exposure or showing symptoms of COVID.”

Those interested in the COVID-19 test must pre-register by calling 697-3170.

Drive-through testing will be held at 86-260 Farrington Highway.

For more information, visit their website.

