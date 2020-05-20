Drive in movie nights sold out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drive in movies have been making a comeback across the nation that includes here in Hawaii.

The first is happening Wednesday night at the Kailua Pali Lanes parking lot, and it will feature Dodgeball. 100-percent of ticket sales for Wednesday night’s event will go back to local businesses and a non profit that helps troubled youth.

The second is at Kapolei Commons on Friday night featuring The Goonies. Proceeds go to the Hawaii Food Bank.

Both were inspired by the need to social distance, but also the desire to enjoy a night out at the movies.

“Really, really hoping to bring it back againm” said Kapolei Commons marketing director Katie Kaanapu. “Such a pent up demand from the community so we know the people are itching to get out there.”

“In the future and we might even come to your town,” said Danny Casler of My Kailua. “If you’re on the North Shore, Kakaako, like we’re already starting to discuss how to scale this.”

Both sold out within minutes.