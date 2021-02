HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health confirms that Dr. Sarah Park is no longer employed by the Department of Health. Her last day with the department was Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

The department reports Dr. Sarah Kemble serves as acting state epidemiologist.

A search is underway to fill the position permanently. That person will lead the Department of Health’s Disease Outbreak Control Division.