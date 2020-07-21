Dr. Fauci not aware of coronavirus task force briefing

(KHON2) — Dr. Fauci remains in the dark on whether he’ll be attending the president’s coronavirus task force briefings on Tuesday, July 21.
He may not be in attendance, but the nation’s top infectious disease doctor says he is “not even thinking about” resigning from the task force.
