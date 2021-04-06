Dr. Emily Roberson leaves job at state Department of Health

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dr. Emily Roberson left her job at the Hawaii State Department of Health on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

She had been hired in July 2020 to replace Dr. Sarah Park as head of the state’s contact tracing program.

She then took an abrupt leave of absence citing frustration over the department’s chain of command.

The health department says temporary assignments have been made to ensure her position is covered until a replacement is found.