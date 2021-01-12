Dr. Anthony Fauci says theaters could reopen by fall 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Theaters and other live entertainment venues may be able to reopen in the fall of this year, according to the nation’s top infections disease expert.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the performing arts industry during a virtual conference over the weekend that the timeline depends on the vaccination rollout.

He added that if 70 to 85% of americans get vaccinated, then live entertainment may be able to safely return.

Local concert producer Rick Bartalini says he is already preparing to bring back live entertainment to Hawaii in the fall.

“That’s what it’s going to look like at least into 2022,” said Rick Bartalini. “Masks, heavy sanitation and they will be required to be vaccinated. I think we’re going to see my clients like Mariah Carey The All I Want For Christmas Tour. I suspect she’s going to want to do that again this coming Christmas.”

Bartalini says he is already planning to bring back live events in September.

He adds that we can expect to see the performers that had to cancel in 2020.