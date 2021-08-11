DPS reports new coronavirus cases at Maui, Oahu, Hawaii Island prisons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety said 21 inmates on Maui, one on Oahu and a staff member on the Big Island tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

DPS officials said the inmate cases were at the Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) and Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF), while the staff case was at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC).

DPS officials said a total of 58 inmate test results from MCCC were received Wednesday, 37 were negative. A total of 16 inmate test results from HCF were received Wednesday, DPS officials said, 15 were negative.

Two negative inmate test results came in from HCCC on Wednesday, DPS officials said, in addition to the one positive staff test result.

Click here for more information on DPS’s planning and response to COVID-19.