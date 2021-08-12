DPS reports 24 inmate coronavirus cases at Maui prison, positives in admin employee, recruit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported 24 inmates at the Maui Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 12, and added a DPS recruit and admin employee also tested positive.

DPS officials said the recruit is in the Training and Staff Development (TSD) section and the admin employee is in the Administrative Division. TSD has been cleared to continue training and the Department of Health is conducting contact tracing while providing voluntary testing to all recruits and TSD staff.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials determined the admin employee had no recent contact with other employees, according to the DPS.

DPS officials said one MCCC inmate test result was inconclusive and the person will be re-tested.

Officials said test results from two inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility and Oahu Community Correctional Center, one inmate at the Kauai Community Correctional Center and one staff at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center revealed positive cases on Thursday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Testing results from Hawaii inmates in the Saguaro Correctional Facility in Arizona also reported five inmates tested positive out of 295 total tests.