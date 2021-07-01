DPS: Hawaii prison clear of active coronavirus cases among inmates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) in Hilo reported no active COVID-19 cases among inmates on Thursday, July 1, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

HCCC “is officially clear of all inmate COVID cases,” according to a DPS news release on Thursday. There is one remaining active COVID-19 case among a staff member at HCCC, officials said.

“The Department of Health (DOH) and HCCC’s health care and security staff continue to conduct mass testing at the facility to make sure the virus is contained but hearing the ‘all clear’, as of today, is definitely good news. I want to thank DOH and our facility staff for working so hard to mitigate spread of the virus and for bringing this outbreak under control. I also want to thank the Kulani Correctional Facility for sending their staff and resources to help alleviate some of the strain caused by this outbreak.” Tommy Johnson, Department of Public Safety Deputy Director for Corrections

Below is a list of test results at DPS facilities on Thursday:

HCCC: 22 negative inmate test results; 12 negative staff test results.

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 25 negative inmate test results.

Women’s Community Correctional Center: One negative inmate test result.

Kauai Community Correctional Center: Two negative inmate test results.

Halawa Correctional Facility: Nine negative inmate test results; 11 negative staff results.

