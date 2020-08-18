DPS confirms one staff and 12 inmates test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms that one staff and 12 inmates test positive for coronavirus.

There was one Halawa Correctional Facility inmate, 11 additional Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates and one Women’s Community Correctional Center staff that tested positive for COVID-19.

That inmate’s cellmate tested negative.

The HCF inmate was a new intake who was already in mandatory intake quarantine. The inmate had a cellmate who tested negative. The positive inmate was placed in medical isolation.

The WCCC staffer got tested on their own on Aug. 13 when this person last worked. The result was reported on Aug. 17.

DPS is working with DOH on contact tracing at both facilities.

There was a mass testing at OCCC. There were 49 more inmate test results returned Aug. 17 where 11 were positive and 38 negative. All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days. The 10 OCCC staff test results were all negative.

