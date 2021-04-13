DPS confirms no active coronavirus cases among Hawaii inmates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that all of Hawaii’s inmate population is clear of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 13, and testing is being continuously conducted at all DPS facilities across the state.

Officials were previously investigating a COVID-19 cluster at Maui Community Correctional Center in February 2021.

Tests are pending at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) as of Tuesday and no inmates at HCCC have reported symptoms. The facility enacted its pandemic protocol after an HCCC employee reportedly tested positive on Monday, April 12.

The HCCC facility has been quarantined and all inmate movement has been suspended as a precaution. Areas where the employee worked have been sanitized and the contact tracing process has begun.

