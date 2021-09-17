DPR to resume fall classes, indoor facility use under Safe Access Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will resume fall classes and offer limited indoor facility usage under the Safe Access Oahu program beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

DPR reported that there will be COVID-modified permitting guidelines in order to provide recreational opportunities and activities while keeping the community safe.

Most classes can be taken for free and classes offered include basketball, volleyball, swimming lessons, arts and crafts, hula and pickleball — among many others.

For a full list of classes, hours and locations, as well as to register online, click here.

Those who want to take free classes can register online. However, people taking classes that require payment must register in person at the park the class will be located.

Here is a list of online and in-person registration dates and times for the fall classes:

Online registration

District I (Hawaii Kai to McCully ) and District II (Makiki to Aiea) — Monday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m.

(Hawaii Kai to McCully ) and (Makiki to Aiea) — Monday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. District III (Pearl Ridge to Waianae to Wahiawa), District IV (Waialua to Waimanalo) and District V (Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park) — Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m.

In-person registration

District I and District II — Monday, Sept. 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

and District III, District IV and District V — Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

and

According to DPR, new procedures — in accordance with Safe Access Oahu — must be followed during fall classes and use of indoor facilities.

Here is a list of the procedures:

Staff, contract workers, volunteers and members of the public over the age of 12 must show proof of full COVID vaccination, along with a valid ID. The public may show proof of a negative test within 48 hours of entering the property. Staff, workers and volunteers can provide a negative test within seven days of entering the property. Those who spend 15 minutes or less on the property within a 24-hour period do not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus include a physical copy of the state-approved vaccination card or a photo of it. The QR code generated by the Hawaii SMART Health Card program may also be accepted at select DPR facilities.

may also be accepted at select DPR facilities. Some indoor facilities will not require proof of vaccination or negative test. A few of these include bathrooms, changing areas and the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve educational threatre

Permitted indoor activities must comply with the Safe Access Oahu program, gathering rules and proof of being vaccinated or a negative test.

According to officials, a facial mask will be required regardless of vaccination status.