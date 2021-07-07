DPR planning to reopen Maui County gyms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced on Wednesday, July 7, that officials are planning to reopen gymnasium facilities in Maui County that have been closed for recreational use since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DPR will have a special Tri-Annual Permit Process for the fall 2021 season for recreational use of gym facilities.

“It’s great to welcome our residents back into County gyms for basketball, volleyball and more. “The special tri-annual permit process offers a fair way for leagues and others to reserve recreational athletic use of our County gym facilities. This is another step toward normalcy for Maui County.” Maui Mayor Michael victorino

Applications for the Tri-Annual Permit Process will be accepted from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16, for the dates of Aug. 16 to Dec. 31 in 2021. Leagues and those who would like to request recreational athletic use of gyms are warned that late applications submitted after the July 16 deadline will not be considered.

The limited process does not address requests for the expansion, retraction or cancelation of existing permits for other County Parks properties, officials said. The Alfred “Flako” Boteilho Sr. Gym and the Lanai Gym will not be available for use due to ongoing improvement projects.

Visit the main DPR Permits Office located at the War Memorial Complex to submit an application or email it to DPRpermits@mauicounty.gov. Application request packets are available here and folks can call the DPR permit office at (808)-270-7389 for more information.