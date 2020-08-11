DPP halts in-person meetings after Honolulu Hale coronavirus cluster

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On August 10, the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) announced it will no longer be conducting in-person meetings with the public after a cluster of positive coronavirus cases were detected at Honolulu Hale on August 9.

DPP shared it will continue to process permits and respond to complaints, and the public is welcome to come to the permit center at Fasi Municipal Building to drop off plans in marked bins. Payment and pick up of approved permits will also be allowed. with social distancing guidelines in place.

Instead of in-person appointments, the DPP will conduct meetings via video conference calls where staff will work with permit applicants both in electronic and hard copy form.

Anyone who has questions about their application can call or email the plan checker, planner or other DPP representative they were working with.

DPP’s Data Accessing Imaging Branch, where the public can request records and other documents, will also be closed to in-person meetings. Request for records can be made online or by phone at 768-8272.

For more information, please visit their website.

