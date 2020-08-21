DOT completes airport temperature screening equipment installation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation has completed the installation of temperature screening equipment at the state’s five busiest airports.

The 133 cameras have been installed at gates with incoming trans-Pacific flights. They will be able to detect people with a body temperature of 100.4 degrees and above.

The next step will be to add facial imaging technology, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Officials assure that a person’s picture will only be taken if they have an elevated body temperature, and the photo will be deleted after 30 minutes.

