Doraku Sushi Waikiki plans to reopen Sunday after all workers tested negative for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Doraku Sushi Waikiki says COVID-19 testing of all its employees has been completed and results have come back negative.
That’s after three workers all from the same household tested positive earlier this week.
The restaurant is continuing to undergo professional sanitation and disinfection and hope to reopen Sunday.
