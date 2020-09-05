‘Don’t be selfish and be considerate’: Fight not over yet for COVID-19 survivor Coby Torda

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki bartender Coby Torda survived weeks in a coma and on a ventilator after he caught COVID-19.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

But he’s not out of the woods yet.

Councilwoman Kymberly Pine spoke with Coby and his husband Scotty about the experience and his long road to recovery.

Coby said that he had pretty much has all the symptoms: fever, body aches, chills and loss of smell and taste.

When his positive test result came back, he was already hospitalized on a ventilator.

After more than two months of battling the virus in the hospital, Coby lost a lot of weight, developed ulcers all over his body and he could barely walk or even hold a phone.

He may be back home, but his fight isn’t over.

“I can understand that breathing is the hardest and most frustrating thing for you?” Pine asked Torda.

“Yes, yes it is,” Torda confirmed to her. “When I talk like right now, I’m panting and it makes me nervous sometimes and frustrating.”

“Just because you catch the coronavirus and you don’t die–doesn’t mean that it’s not gonna change your life completely,” Scotty Staples, who is Torda’s husband, added. “His doctor said that the long term recovery is gonna be kind of years or a lifetime.”

Pine asked Torda, “What do you want to tell people out there who believe that they don’t need to wear masks, that we don’t need to take this seriously?”

“Just don’t be selfish and be considerate to others,” he replied.

Staples added, “It’s nothing really to be complaining about. It’s not so much of an inconvenience because look at Coby. This is an inconvenience with the oxygen–carrying that around everywhere. That’s very inconvenient. But wearing a mask is the worst thing you have to worry about, you really don’t have anything to worry about at all.”

Torda said his lungs are permanently damaged by the virus, and his doctors aren’t sure how long he has to be on oxygen.

He’s also facing a very large medical bill, upwards of a million dollars.

Latest Stories on KHON2