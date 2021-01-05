Domestic Violence Action Center honors 30th anniversary with signwaving awareness event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Domestic Violence Action Center held a signwaving event on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in downtown Honolulu to mark their 30th anniversary.

They’re also continuing to bring awareness to end domestic violence in our state.

They say domestic violence continues to be an issue, and it has grown more complex during the pandemic.

“When the stay at home order was put into effect of course we were very very worried about the danger facing people who live with abusive partners,” Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO said. “We had extreme contact. Extreme contact with our clients and with the community as a whole. We wanted them to know that we knew they were being harmed behind closed doors.”

The Domestic Violence Action Center remains open, and their hotline is open 24/7.

They’ve also added a new chat feature for those who cannot get away and make a phone call.

Oahu helpline: (808) 531-3771

Toll-free helpline: (800) 690-6200

New text line: (605) 956-5680

For more information visit domesticviolenceactioncenter.org