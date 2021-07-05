Dolphin tour company faces lawsuit from former employee for COVID-19 rule violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dolphin tour company is facing a lawsuit from one of its former employees.

According to the lawsuit, the employee claims the company Ocean Journey LLC. violated COVID-19 emergency rules. It unlawfully terminated the employee for raising concerns, and as a result inflicted emotional distress.

The lawsuit claims between May 2020 and April 29 of this year the company sent multiple emails to employees asking them not to limit the amount of passengers on board. It called mask-wearing a hoax.

When the employee opposed, the lawsuit says the employee was suspended, and then eventually told she could remain on payroll if she relinquished her human resources coordinator position.

The lawsuit says the employee is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

KHON2 reached out to the company for comment and we’re waiting to hear back.