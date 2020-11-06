Dole Plantation welcomes guests back with new coronavirus safety measures

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — As more Oahu businesses continue to reopen under Tier 2, one of the state’s main attractions is joining in. Dole Plantation announced it will open its doors on Thursday, Nov. 12 after initially closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The plantation, known for its pineapple and large maze, will be open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dole says they will remain closed on Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Along with the reopening, Dole adds that face coverings, social distancing and contactless temperature checks will be required of guests and staff.

Among these rules, the company said it has also incorporated the following changes:

Designated entrance and exit points to limit the number of guests on the premises.

Increased frequency in cleaning.

Access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant throughout the property.

Social distancing markers and reminders.

Reduction in attraction capacities to allow for improved physical distancing.

Self-guided attractions to enhance the visitor experience with increased safety and comfort.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2