Dole Plantation, H&W Foods to host a bulk food sale on June 24

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WAHIAWA, HAWAII – SEPTEMBER 24: A sign marks the entrance to the Dole Helemano Pineapple Plantation September 24, 2002 near Wahiawa, Hawaii. David Murdock, the CEO of Dole Food Co., Inc., has offered to buy for $29.50 per share the 76 percent of company that he does not already own. Los Angeles County-based Dole has grown from a family-owned pineapple company to the world’s largest producer of vegetables and fruits over the last 150 years. Dole operates in 90 countries. (Photo by Phil Mislinski/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dole Plantation is partnering with H&W Foods for a bulk food sale to the public on Wednesday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dole Plantation parking lot at 64-1550 Kamehameha Highway will open at 9 a.m.

H&W products include beef tenderloin steaks, beef striploins, ribeye steaks, boneless stew meat, short ribs (boneless and bone-in), oxtails, ground beef, pork chops, teri patties, boneless pork butt, Portuguese sausage, all-beef gourmet franks, bone-in chicken thighs and quick-peel shrimp, as well as buns for hamburgers and hot dogs.

Brands are some of the most locally recognized including Palama Meat, May’s and Purity.

Prices are as follows:

  • beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $55
  • beef striploin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $35
  • beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $50
  • cubed boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $25
  • ½-inch short ribs, boneless or bone-in (five pounds): $45
  • 1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $40
  • 80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $22
  • ½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $35
  • teri beef patties, four ounces each (10 pounds): $45
  • boneless pork butt, two count (15 pounds): $32
  • Portuguese sausage (five pounds): $23
  • all-beef, eight-inch gourmet franks (five pounds): $25
  • bone-in chicken thighs (average weight 4.6 pounds): $6
  • quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $14
  • 4-inch plain hamburger buns (six packages of 12): $25
  • gourmet six-inch hot dog buns (eight packages of 12): $35

All of the above H&W items may be purchased by charge or cash.

Dole Plantation products will include:

  • steak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each
  • pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon
  • pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case

Dole Plantation items must be purchased with cash.

Items are limited to stock on hand. To encourage social distancing, customers will fill out the order from their cars; purchases will be brought to the vehicle by Dole Plantation or H&W staff.

For additional details on all products being offered or to print out an order form in advance, click here.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories