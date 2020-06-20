Dole Plantation, H&W Foods to host a bulk food sale on June 24

WAHIAWA, HAWAII – SEPTEMBER 24: A sign marks the entrance to the Dole Helemano Pineapple Plantation September 24, 2002 near Wahiawa, Hawaii. David Murdock, the CEO of Dole Food Co., Inc., has offered to buy for $29.50 per share the 76 percent of company that he does not already own. Los Angeles County-based Dole has grown from a family-owned pineapple company to the world’s largest producer of vegetables and fruits over the last 150 years. Dole operates in 90 countries. (Photo by Phil Mislinski/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dole Plantation is partnering with H&W Foods for a bulk food sale to the public on Wednesday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dole Plantation parking lot at 64-1550 Kamehameha Highway will open at 9 a.m.

H&W products include beef tenderloin steaks, beef striploins, ribeye steaks, boneless stew meat, short ribs (boneless and bone-in), oxtails, ground beef, pork chops, teri patties, boneless pork butt, Portuguese sausage, all-beef gourmet franks, bone-in chicken thighs and quick-peel shrimp, as well as buns for hamburgers and hot dogs.

Brands are some of the most locally recognized including Palama Meat, May’s and Purity.

Prices are as follows:

beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $55

beef striploin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $35

beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $50

cubed boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $25

½-inch short ribs, boneless or bone-in (five pounds): $45

1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $40

80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $22

½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $35

teri beef patties, four ounces each (10 pounds): $45

boneless pork butt, two count (15 pounds): $32

Portuguese sausage (five pounds): $23

all-beef, eight-inch gourmet franks (five pounds): $25

bone-in chicken thighs (average weight 4.6 pounds): $6

quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $14

4-inch plain hamburger buns (six packages of 12): $25

gourmet six-inch hot dog buns (eight packages of 12): $35

All of the above H&W items may be purchased by charge or cash.

Dole Plantation products will include:

steak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each

pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon

pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case

Dole Plantation items must be purchased with cash.

Items are limited to stock on hand. To encourage social distancing, customers will fill out the order from their cars; purchases will be brought to the vehicle by Dole Plantation or H&W staff.

For additional details on all products being offered or to print out an order form in advance, click here.

