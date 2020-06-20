Dole Plantation, H&W Foods to host a bulk food sale on June 24

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dole Plantation is partnering with H&W Foods for a bulk food sale to the public on Wednesday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Dole Plantation parking lot at 64-1550 Kamehameha Highway will open at 9 a.m.
H&W products include beef tenderloin steaks, beef striploins, ribeye steaks, boneless stew meat, short ribs (boneless and bone-in), oxtails, ground beef, pork chops, teri patties, boneless pork butt, Portuguese sausage, all-beef gourmet franks, bone-in chicken thighs and quick-peel shrimp, as well as buns for hamburgers and hot dogs.
Brands are some of the most locally recognized including Palama Meat, May’s and Purity.
Prices are as follows:
- beef tenderloin steaks, 1-½-inch thick (five pounds): $55
- beef striploin steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $35
- beef ribeye steaks, ¾-inch thick (five pounds): $50
- cubed boneless beef stew meat (five pounds): $25
- ½-inch short ribs, boneless or bone-in (five pounds): $45
- 1-inch oxtails (five pounds): $40
- 80/20 ground beef, vacuum-packed (five pounds): $22
- ½-inch pork chops, center cut (10 pounds): $35
- teri beef patties, four ounces each (10 pounds): $45
- boneless pork butt, two count (15 pounds): $32
- Portuguese sausage (five pounds): $23
- all-beef, eight-inch gourmet franks (five pounds): $25
- bone-in chicken thighs (average weight 4.6 pounds): $6
- quick-peel 16/20 shrimp (two pounds): $14
- 4-inch plain hamburger buns (six packages of 12): $25
- gourmet six-inch hot dog buns (eight packages of 12): $35
All of the above H&W items may be purchased by charge or cash.
Dole Plantation products will include:
- steak plate lunch with corn on the cob and rice: $8 each
- pineapple juice: $5 for one gallon
- pineapples: $3 for one or $15 for a six-pineapple, 27-pound case
Dole Plantation items must be purchased with cash.
Items are limited to stock on hand. To encourage social distancing, customers will fill out the order from their cars; purchases will be brought to the vehicle by Dole Plantation or H&W staff.
For additional details on all products being offered or to print out an order form in advance, click here.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- WATCH: State health officials discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases
- New exhibit at Honolulu Zoo will house 6 spider monkeys
- What’s Up Weekend
- Back 2 Business for Romano’s Macaroni Grill
- Dead snake found by restaurant in Kahului