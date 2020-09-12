Dole Middle School employee dies in quarantine, but cause of death hasn’t been determined

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Department of Education superintendent Christina Kishimoto answered questions from state senators Friday afternoon, Sept. 11, after an employee within the department died.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Officials say that the employee from Dole Middle School died this week after being quarantined at home because of COVID cases among campus employees.

Senator Donna Mercado Kim said that the employee’s cause of death has not been determined.

Meanwhile, the campus remains open.

Kishimoto addressed concerns today about processes.

“I think for us we need someone from DOH that sits on our rapid response team in order to ensure that both processes are happening in tandem very quickly,” said Kishimoto. “Right now, they’re on different timelines and that’s the struggle we have so there is a course correction that has to be done procedurally on that.”

The DOE reported 14 new cases on its campuses for the week of Sept. 5 to 11. There have been 89 total cases since June 26.

Latest Stories on KHON2